A Louisiana man who won an auction for the contents of an abandoned storage unit found an unexpected item inside of it.

The winner of the auction contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after finding what appeared to be a human skull, according to reports.

The sheriff’s office sent the skull to the coroner who confirmed the remains were human, according to FOX 8.

St. Tammany coroner Dr. Charles Preston said his office is coordinating with the Louisiana State University FACES Laboratory and the Attorney General’s office to figure out the age and origin of the skull.

“At this point, it seems the skull may be quite old. And that a generalized age of the skull may be the single result we can hope for under these circumstances,” the office of the coroner said according to WWL-TV.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are leading the investigation, according to KPEL.