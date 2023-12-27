A family returning home from a jewelry store with expensive gems including heirlooms were attacked and thrown to the ground in their driveway by brazen thieves.

Vijay Wali and his wife Jyotika, both doctors, tell Inside Edition they believe they were followed 16 miles from a jewelry store to their home in Fullerton, California.

As they pulled into their driveway, surveillance video shows the wife approaching their front door with bags and the husband emptying the trunk of the car before the thieves attacked.

Vijay fought back before being thrown to the ground as the robbers ran away.

The victim’s daughter and her fiancé joined her parents outside of the house. The fiancé got in his car and attempted to chase the thieves but they got away.

Some of the stolen earrings have been in the family for generations. Vijay and Jyotika were at the jewelry store because they had the jewelry cleaned for their daughter’s upcoming wedding.

“When I cry about this, I’m not just crying my own tears, it’s my grandmother's tears that are being cried as well,” the daughter tells Inside Edition.

Investigators are trying to track down the thieves using multiple security camera videos from around the neighborhood.