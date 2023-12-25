Fastidious Father Hides Treasure Trove of Vintage Baseball Cards: Rare Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, 'Shoeless' Joe

Hundreds of Early 1920’s Vintage Baseball Cards in Tobacco Box Discovered in California Closet including several Babe Ruth Cards!Auction Monthly
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 11:42 AM PST, December 25, 2023

The baseball cards belong to Ed, a once avid collector of cards according to the company handling the sale, Auction Monthly.

A rare collection of vintage baseball cards is set to hit the auction block after a California man’s shocking discovery. 

The cards belong to Ed, a once avid collector of cards according to the company handling the sale, Auction Monthly.

He would show off his vast catalogue to his son John on occasion, but eventually the cards were packed away in a Pedro Cut Plug Tobacco tin.

“Like many of those who grew up in the Depression, my father and members of his family did not discard anything," John told Auction Monthly. "When I was young, elementary school age, I remember my father showing me the cards and the tin they were in."

The tin eventually made its way to John’s Sacramento home after his father’s passing, where it spent years tucked away on a shelf before its new owner realized he might be sitting on a treasure chest.

Ty Cobb,  “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, and Babe Ruth were just a few of finds in the rare collection of over 600 pre-war cards. 

"I couldn't believe what was inside the old tobacco tin when I first opened the lid and noticed more than 600 pre-war baseball cards were all well preserved in the box," says Brandon, Auction Monthly's Vice President. "When I opened the old tin, I was surprised to see iconic names like Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson, Walter Johnson and Christy Mathewson. I began to imagine what it was like to be a kid in the 1920's chasing the game's current greats."

Those cards are now available to bid on at Auction Monthly.

 

