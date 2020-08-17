'Love Island' Will Go on, Despite COVID-19. Here's How the Cast Prepped for Filming.

The new season of CBS's dating reality show "Love Island" will go on, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The cast, featuring five women and six men, say they are ready for romance.

"I am excited to finally hug someone and kiss someone," said one cast member.

Producers of the show said they figured out a way to shoot the series safely to prevent coronavirus transmission. First, they all had to quarantine before filming — and it wasn't easy.

"Being in isolation here is unlike anything that I have ever experienced," a cast member said.

"Not being allowed really out of the room has been a little bit stressful," another said.

The reality show is known for its steamy make out sessions, so are they worried about catching the virus without social distancing?

"I'm not really that concerned because we've all been COVID tested multiple times and we're taking all the precautions," one contestant said.

Another COVID-19 precaution is that the show was prohibited from traveling to any exotic location for shooting. The show will take place entirely in Las Vegas.

"I was definitely looking forward to filming on an island, however, Vegas is like a second home to me. I live nearby it and I love to come here and gamble," a cast member said.

Time will tell if it's still possible to find love during the time of COVID-19.

"A history making season during a pandemic. It sounds right up my alley!" a contestant said.

