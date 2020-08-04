Tayshia Adams Will Be 2nd Black 'Bachelorette' After Clare Crawley Leaves in Middle of Taping

There's been a shakeup at "The Bachelorette." According to reports, Tayshia Adams is replacing Clare Crawley, who abruptly left mid-taping after falling in love.



Adams would be the second Black Bachelorette in the show's history.



"This is the biggest shakeup that "The Bachelor" franchise has ever seen," senior Variety correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister told Inside Edition.



"What happened on set is that Clare essentially found love early, and whatever ended up happening, the producers brought in Tayshia to replace Clare since she had already found love. But you will see Clare's journey play out on screen and then see how and why Tayshia ends up stepping in," Wagmesiter said.

Adams is a 29-year-old divorcee and an interior designer who appeared as a contestant on season 23 of "The Bachelor."



The franchise has been under fire for its lack of diversity. In 2017, Rachel Lindsay was named the first Black "Bachelorette." New York City real estate agent Matt James was recently announced as the first Black "Bachelor."



"The 'Bachelor' franchise is now getting more diversity within a year than they've ever seen in two decades," Wagmeister said.



