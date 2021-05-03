A unit in the most expensive condo tower in the United States located on swanky Central Park South just sold at its full asking price of a staggering $33 million, according to the buyer’s agent. The deal is the first closed resale in the building, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The buyer is Igor Tulchinsky, founder and chief executive of WorldQuant, a hedge fund and quantitative investment management firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut. The Belarus-born executive moved to the U.S. with his family at 11 and founded his company in 2007, the Journal reported.

Tulchinksky’s real-estate agent is real estate broker, Ryan Serhant, who is on the Bravo television series, “Million Dollar Listing New York.” Serhant told The Wall Street Journal that his client is “delighted to be a resident of this iconic building and is a strong believer in the future of New York City.”

The luxury property had only been on the market for one month before it sold. On March 5, Tulchinsky put it an offer and on April 24, the sale closed, The Journal reported.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom property that features 3,200-square-feet of living space is located at 220 Central Park South on the 55th floor in the 79-story building and boasts majestic views north of Central Park, with Hudson River views on the east side, the New York Post reported.

The unit sold for $6.2 million more than the previous owner had paid for it a little over a year ago, the Post reported.

