Maine Man Arrested In Connection With the Murder of His Girlfriend Who Was Battling Cancer

Crime
Kimberly Hardy
Kimberly Hardy, 42Facebook/Houlton Police Department
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:29 PM PDT, June 30, 2023

Jayme Schnackenberg, 39, was arrested Monday for the murder of his 42-year-old girlfriend, Kimberly Hardy, according to police.

The boyfriend of a Maine woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her after her body was found in a wooded area. 

Jayme Schnackenberg, 39, was arrested Monday in connection with the murder of his 42-year-old girlfriend, Kimberly Hardy, Maine State Police said in a release.

Hardy’s mother reported her missing on June 18 after not hearing from her for a few days, according to police. Hardy reportedly left her cat and personal belongings behind, and it was unclear if she had her cancer medications with her, a missing poster from Houlton police said

Investigations into her disappearance continued and led authorities to the wooded area where her body was discovered by the Maine Game Wardens, police said. Her body was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm her identity and to determine the cause of death.

Hardy and Schnackenberg began dating in February 2022 according to Hardy’s Facebook. Schnackenberg also shared the police’s post asking for information on Hardy’s disappearance on his page.

Schnackenberg made his initial court appearance on Monday, authorities tell Inside Edition Digital. 

