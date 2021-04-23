Makeshift Crematoriums in India Are Running Nonstop Due to COVID-19
The region has had over 300,000 infections this week, which is the world’s highest number in that span of time.
A drone recently captured a grim scene in New Delhi, India. Visible are several intentional, man-made fires. Sadly they are not for cooking; they are makeshift crematoriums.
Crematoriums in the region are working around the clock to help dispose of the dead. The cause of death in so many cases — COVID-19. India currently has over 15 million cases of the virus. The country has had over 300,000 COVID-19 infections this week, which is the world’s highest number in that span of time.
Although they’ve vaccinated over a hundred million people, the world’s second-most populous country struggles with a new wave from the pandemic. This latest wave is taxing the nation’s health services, and there is also a shortage of medical oxygen.
Earlier this week, there were over 2,000 deaths in a single day, and in New Delhi alone, over 300 people died within 24 hours. This is more than the traditional funeral infrastructure can handle, which means that some are forced to burn their dead.
