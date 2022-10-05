A 51-year-old Kentucky man has been arrested after cops say he allegedly kissed a 5-year-old girl on the mouth onboard a cruise ship over the weekend, according to Local 10.

Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested in Florida by Miami-Dade police Monday and was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct, according to Newsweek.

Cops say the girl's father witnessed Bishop kiss the minor on the mouth while the ship was at sea Saturday night, Newsweek reported.

Bishop was taken into custody after the cruise ship he was on, the Carnival Sunrise, returned to port in Miami, Newsweek reported.

Bishop was then transported to the Miami-Dade Police Department's Sexual Crime Investigations Unit for an interview but cops say he refused to speak to detectives without an attorney present, NBC 6 reported.

Following his arrest and booking, Bishop was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and later posted a $7,500 bond, according to Local 10.

He returns to court for an arraignment in November, according to Local 10.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Miami-Dade court to see if Bishop has entered a plea or obtained legal representation but has not heard back.

