Man Accidentally Swallows AirPod While Sleeping With Wireless Headphones On

When Bradford Gauthier went to sleep in his Massachusetts home, he never imagined that he’d wake up with his AirPod lodged in his esophagus, but that’s just what happened. The 38-year-old usually sleeps with his AirPods in, but last Monday when he woke up and tried to take a sip of water, he couldn’t swallow it.

“It was a disconcerting feeling. I thought my throat was really dry,” Gauthier told Inside Edition Digital.

He did notice his AirPod was missing, but that wasn’t unusual, as he’s misplaced them before, but when he tried to drink water for a second time and couldn’t keep it down, he grew worried.

“My wife and son joked that maybe I swallowed the AirPod,” Gauthier said. “I made the decision to take a trip to the ER.”

The doctor at the hospital was skeptical about Gauthier’s AirPods theory, he said, but when the doctor came back, they confirmed that the AirPod was, in fact, in his throat and he’d swallowed it while he slept.

“It was a funny moment,” Gauthier said.

Gauthier had to have an emergency endoscopy to remove the AirPod, which he said was quick. He’s doing better now, but as for his AirPod, he said he’ll probably have to get a new one.

“The audio is mint condition, but the microphone isn’t,” he said.

He added that he will no longer be going to bed with wireless headphones and warns others to be careful as well.

