A man has been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting a 9-year-old girl in Chicago after neighbors say he complained she was too loud, according to reports.

Michael Goodman, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection the death of Serabi Medina, Chicago Police said.

Goodman had reportedly been upset about noise and had confronted Medina and her father before allegedly shooting the girl in the head Saturday evening on the sidewalk outside her home, according to ABC News.

After the shooting, Serabi's father tackled the alleged gunman and Goodman was shot in the face with his own gun during the struggle, according to Eyewitness News.

Goodman was taken to police custody and transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to Eyewitness News.

"The offender sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment," police said. "A weapon was recovered on scene."

The victim was taken to another hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her cause of death was a gunshot wound to her head, and the manner of death was classified as a homicide, autopsy results obtained by the Chicago-Sun Times said.

The victim and her father had been living on the block for about two years and moved to the Portage Park neighborhood after the child’s mother was murdered, according to NBC Chicago.

On Monday night a vigil was held to remember the young victim.

"How dare you, you cannot just take anyone's life... a child," Angee Gonzalez Rodriguez, a cousin of Serabi's father, told NBC Chicago. "What did that child do to you? I hope he gets what he deserves. I hope he gets the book thrown at him."

Goodman is due in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Cook County Courts and the State’s Attorney’s Office for more information and has not heard back.

It is unknown if he has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

A family member has set up a GoFundMe page in Serabi's name to help pay for expenses.