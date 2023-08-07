Mystery surrounds the death of a young mom in a new relationship.

Rachel Morin said she was going for a hike on Saturday afternoon.

Then, 24 hours later, she was found murdered.

Her sister now says the 37-year-old victim did "not go willingly," and believes "her death was not accidental."

Morin's murder happened on the popular Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland.

It was just last week that Morin told her friends on social media that she was in a new relationship with 27-year-old Richard Tobin.

Authorities still do not know if Morin went hiking alone, but she was reported missing by her new boyfriend.

That boyfriend is now taking the extraordinary step of denying he has anything to do with her death.

'I love Rachel, " says Tobin. "I would never do anything to her. Yes, I have a past, but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please."

Tobin is referring to his lengthy criminal record, which includes 14 arrests for a variety of alleged infractions including assault and drug charges.

Inside Edition reached out to Tobin, who responded in a text, saying: "I love that chick."

Al and Peg Woltz are friends of Rachel. They tell Inside Edition: "Rachel deserves justice. She was such an easier person to like."

Authorities have not named Tobin as a suspect or person of interest in Morin's murder, and he has not been accused of any wrongdoing at this time.