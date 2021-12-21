An Ohio man has been arrested after he was accused of stealing a 58-foot-long, 10-foot-wide, 6-foot-high pedestrian bridge that sat in a field in Akron, Ohio, officials said, according to published reports.

The 63-year-old man, identified as David Bramley of Sharon Township in Median County, reportedly rented a crane from a local trucking company so he could allegedly steal the bridge, The Washington Post reported.

On Friday, Bramley was arrested and charged with felony theft for the November incident, according to a Facebook post by the Akron Police Department.

Officials said the bridge had been part of Middlebury Run Park in Ohio. During a wetland restoration, the bridge was removed and stored in a field on the west side of Seiberling St. On November 3rd, it was discovered that someone had cleared brush around it and removed the treated deck boards. On November 11th, the entire structure was gone.

Bramley had been identified as a person of interest after they received numerous tips. During a search of his property on Friday, police found the bridge that was partially disassembled, the police said.

Detectives discovered that Bramley had reportedly paid a local trucking company to get access to a crane. The man then used the crane to load the bridge onto a vehicle and drive it to a nearby property, the release said.

Akron's municipal court confirmed to Inside Edition Digital that Bramley will be arraigned on the felony charge on December 23. They had there was no attorney listed for him at this time.

