Man Arrested for Weapons Arsenal in Chicago Hotel Proposes to Girlfriend After Posting Bail

An Iowa man arrested with an arsenal of weapons in a hotel room perched above a popular Chicago spot over the weekend was just released on bail, and the very first thing he did was get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend.

Keegan Casteel, 32, was taken into custody after police say a maid cleaning his room at the W Hotel, which is near Chicago's Navy Pier, found weapons and ammunition, including a semi-automatic rifle with live rounds in the chamber, five loaded rifle magazines and a handgun by the windowsill. Also found was a high-powered scope and a laser sight attachment.

Authorities wondered if they had averted a disaster similar to the Las Vegas massacre of 2017, when a sniper opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on a crowded music festival, killing 60 people and wounding more than 400 others.

“Obviously very concerning given the position of the W Hotel to Navy Pier,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

“Thank god for that hotel worker who saw something and said something, and I believe diverted disaster,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Casteel was released after posting $1,000. Considering the weapons found in his room, some are shocked that he was released on such low bail.

After changing into a new t-shirt, Casteel proposed to his girlfriend, who was there to pick him up. She said yes, and the two returned home to Iowa.

The investigation is ongoing.

