Man Battles Shark to Free It From Fishing Hook

It’s hand-to-mouth combat as a brave man and shark battle off the coast of a Delaware beach. Dave Williamson jumped into the ocean with a noble goal: he wanted to release the beast after it chomped down on a fishing hook.

Rachael Foster was enjoying a beach day with her family and recorded the encounter. “He caught the shark and did everything properly – he opened the mouth to get the hook out and then set him free,” she said. “It was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The shark was able to swim away and Williamson got away with all his fingers intact.

Others wanting to see a shark up close and personal need not go any further than a local drive-in. “Jaws” is being shown to keep people entertained during the pandemic, and it appears the hunch to run the classic movie was spot on.

“Jaws” brought in $516,000 over Father’s Day weekend, making it the No. 2 movie in the U.S., 45 years after it first terrified movie-goers.

RELATED STORIES

People Ready to Return to the Beach Should Watch Out for Sharks Reclaiming Waters Off Coasts, Experts Warn

How Some Sharks Evolved to Walk On Land

9-Year-Old Surfer Has Memorable Shark Encounter