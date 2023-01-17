A man has been arrested in Florida and charged with the 2007 murder of a Boston woman whose body has never been found, according to Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

David Pena, 33, was arrested in the Sunshine State after he was already in custody in Macclenny, Florida, on an unrelated matter when a warrant that was secured in December was executed, CBS News reported.

Pena, who was extradited from Florida, appeared in Dorchester Municipal Court Tuesday, pled not guilty to the 2007 murder of Felicia McGuyer, 32, who disappeared 16 years ago, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

"Information leading to Pena's arrest was developed through interviews conducted since McGuyer's disappearance, with the latest taking place in March 2022," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Pena was McGuyer’s live-in boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. She was last seen in her Dorchester, Massachusetts, home just outside Boston, in October 2007.

According to the Commonwealth’s Statement of the Case, witnesses came forward over the years since McGuyer’s disappearance and pointed to Pena as the suspect in her murder.

“The efforts to locate Felicia McGuyer to no avail, it is believed that there is probable cause to believe that David Pena caused Felecia McGuyer death, and that David Pena then disposed of McGuyer’s body in an area that as of today’s date has not been located,” the Commonwealth’s Statement of the Case concluded.

McGuyer left behind a 10-year-old son at the time of her disappearance.

Pena will return to court February 17 for a probable cause hearing.

“Felicia McGuyer’s family and friends have lived with her tragic absence for many years. While Mr. Pena’s arrest and arraignment can never erase their grief, it can at least provide the knowledge that someone will be held accountable for her death,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement to Inside Edition Digital.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Pena’s attorney for comment and has not heard back.

