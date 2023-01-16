University of Alabama basketball star Darius Miles and another man have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a 23-year-old woman, according to police.

Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Harris.

The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, police said.

"At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,'' Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said in a news conference Sunday evening.

Miles is the only person involved who is connected to the University of Alabama, according to police.

Capt. Kennedy said the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Boulevard near campus. Harris, who is from the Birmingham, Alabama, area was the only fatality and it appears she did not have a relationship with the suspects, according to ESPN.

The driver of the car that Harris was in told police that someone had shot into his vehicle and said he returned fire in self-defense, possibly striking one of the suspects, investigators said, according to CNN.

“After processing the scenes, speaking with multiple witnesses, and viewing video surveillance, two suspects were developed,” police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Harris, and Davis were not affiliated with University of Alabama, according to ESPN.

Miles and Davis were arrested Sunday evening and are currently in Tuscaloosa County Jail according to jail records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

It is not known if Miles and Davis have entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to both Miles and Davis through Tuscaloosa County Jail email system but has not heard back.

University of Alabama has announced that Davis is no longer with the team, according to the New York Post.

Miles, of Washington, D.C., was in his third year at University of Alabama and a member of the Crimson Tide basketball team.

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim from last night’s incident. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles, and he is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team,” University of Alabama Athletics said in a statement obtained by New York Post.

Police say the university and it’s athletic department are cooperating with the investigation.

Related Stories