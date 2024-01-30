A 37-year-old Minnesota man was charged with murder after police say he posed as a UPS delivery driver, entered a Coon Rapids home, and demanded money before he shot three people in the head on Friday, according to reports.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, with intent, on Monday for last week’s killings in a suburban Minneapolis house, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Coon Rapids Police said that they received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Friday after hearing “sounds of a disturbance,” according to People.

When police arrived on the scene, they found three people dead. There victims were later identified as Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39, and Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20, People reported.

Authorities said the tragedy happened as two children under the age of 5 were present, according to WAFF.

Prosecutors said surveillance video from a pole camera across from the home showed a blue Nissan Altima drive up and park in front of the house before three suspects — two of whom were wearing UPS-styled clothing — got out of the car with one of the suspects carrying a cardboard box and entered the home, according to KARE 11.

Surveillance video inside the home then allegedly captured Mingo in a UPS-like uniform holding a man at gunpoint as he led him to a bedroom, where a woman and two small children were present, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors said Mingo could be seen in the video demanding money from the man before exiting the room with the man, woman and children, People reported.

The video then showed him returning to the room a short while later with the woman, who authorities say he later shot, People reported.

“The older child can be seen entering the bedroom shortly thereafter, crying hysterically,” Coon Rapids police wrote in a probable cause statement obtained by the Associated Press.

Police arrested Mingo Friday just a few hours after the tragedy approximately 10 miles south of the crime scene, KARE 11 reported. He was arrested around 3:15 p.m., according to KARE 11.

Authorities said Mingo had initially denied leaving his home or previously working with UPS, however, police were able to trace the fingerprints found on the cardboard box left at the home to Mingo and found a UPS uniform in his backpack, People reported.

Mingo has been jailed on a $5 million bond.

The Anoka County Attorney’s Office tells Inside Edition Digital via email that Mingo is due back in court on Feb. 9 and “as this is an active investigation, the Anoka County Attorney’s Office won’t have any additional comments at this time.”

The Anoka County Criminal Court tells Inside Edition Digital that Mingo has been denied a public defender and has not yet obtained legal representation. He has not yet entered a plea.

UPS confirmed to the AP and KARE 11 that Mingo had been a seasonal employee “who only worked for the company for a short time,” and that the company ended his employment sometime around mid-January.

The two other suspects have not yet been arrested or named.