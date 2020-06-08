Man Drives Through Black Lives Matter Protest and Shoots 27-Year-Old Protester

A man who has not been identified reportedly drove through a Black Lives Matter protest in Seattle, Washington on Sunday and then shot a protester. The Seattle Police Department said a 27-year-old man was shot, a suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, but did not give further details.

In video taken at the scene, a black car can be seen in the middle of the protest before a man brandishing a gun gets out and begins walking through the crowd. In another video, a shot can be heard as protesters run screaming.

A journalist who was on the scene, Alex Garland, posted a video with a man identifying himself as the protester who was shot. In a video shared to Twitter, the man told Garland that he was trying to disarm the shooter when he was shot in the arm.

“My whole thing was to protect those people,” the man told Garland as he walked with two medics and a tourniquet around his arm.

Police said the man who was shot, whom they did not identify, was in stable condition.

