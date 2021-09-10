Man Fired From Job After Telling Teen Girls Their Swimsuits Were 'Pornography'
"You look around and you're the only thing that sticks out because your whole body is showing," the man told a teen girl on the beach.
A man seen confronting a group of teens over their choice of swimsuits has been fired from his job after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
The 18-year-olds say that Logan Dorn harassed them as they relaxed on the beach in Ft. Collins, Colorado, for wearing bikinis he says were too revealing.
“Why do you dress this way?” Dorn asks them.
“I’m at the beach in my bathing suit,” one of the girls behind the camera responded.
“That's a thong and that's a bra,” Dorn said.
After the teen asked him to go away and not to look at her, Dorn continued: “You look around and you're the only thing that sticks out because your whole body is showing.”
He even called their swimsuits pornographic.
“Take young eyes into consideration. They don't need to see pornography,” Dorn said.
The girl in the video then took to TikTok to reveal Dorn’s identity. And Dorn made a video of his own in response.
“What they were wearing was not ok for a 9-year-old’s eyes or 6-year-old boy’s eyes,” Dorn said.
“None of them are thong style bikinis, which even if they were, it doesn't matter!” the girl said.
Dorn was fired from the construction company where he works. The company said an investigation led to his “immediate termination.” In their statement, they defended the firing, saying his actions do not reflect the values of the company.
