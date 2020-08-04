Woman Handcuffed by Police at Beach for Wearing Thong Bikini

A professional acrobat in South Carolina was captured on video being handcuffed and led off the beach by police after another woman complained about her thong bikini. "Apparently Myrtle Beach has an ordinance that you can't wear a thong bikini. This isn't something that I knew," Sam Panda told Inside Edition.

She kept calm while being detained as her friend pleaded with police.



"Why is it illegal to have a bikini on the beach?" the friend can be heard saying.



"I literally wear this every day," Panda says in the video.



Police then read Panda the specific ordinance they say she was breaking with her swimsuit. "It shall be unlawful for any person to appear in the nude on any public beach... or any public property in the view of the public."



But Panda pushed back: "I'm not nude."



After nearly 10 minutes, police took off the cuffs and Panda left without incident.



"I would 100% wear that bikini again," she said.



