Woman Says Angry Mom Confronted Her Over Bikini at Hawaii Beach

Savannah Sims was vacationing on the Big Island in Hawaii when all of a sudden, she says a woman snapped at her, complaining that her bikini showed too much skin. She recorded her reaction to the incident in a TikTok video that’s been viewed over a million times.

“So I lay down at this spot...The mom starts saying to her boyfriend, 'No I can’t have that. That’s not OK with me,'” Sims says in the video.

Sims told Inside Edition the woman wouldn’t let up. After putting on shorts, Sims says she asked the woman if everything was OK.

“I fixed everything, I adjusted my swimsuit, like I’m not sure what you want me to do. She’s like, ‘I just don’t want to see you. I don’t want you to be here,’” Sims said.

Sims eventually left the beach, but when she saw the lady take off her skirt, she claims the woman was wearing a thong bikini.

“Either she’s a hypocrite or it wasn’t about what I was wearing,” Sims said.



