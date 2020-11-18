Man Indicted in Shooting 2 Louisville Cops During Breonna Taylor Protest

A Kentucky man has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of assault in the first-degree and 33 counts of wanton endangerment in the first-degree in connection to the shooting of two police officers during a Breonna Taylor protest, according to reports.

Larynzo D. Johnson is accused of shooting and wounding two Louisville Metro Police Department officers during a protest organized in the name of Breonna Taylor. The protests erupted the same day after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that none of the officers present when Taylor was killed March 13 would be charged in her death.

Cops accused Johnson of firing a gun at two officers, Major Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches, as protestors gathered in downtown Louisville. Desroches was struck in the abdomen and Gregory was shot in the hip, police said. Desroches spent nearly two weeks in the hospital recovering from his injury, and was released at the beginning of October.

Johnson is accused of opening fire while civilians were near the officers, which the commonwealth's attorney said was why the charges he faces increased from 16 on the day he was arrested to 33 when he was indicted Monday.

Johnson is being held on $1 million bond and is due back in court Nov. 23, according to reports.

