Man Inside SUV Attacked by Group of NYC Bicyclists in Viral Video Speaks Out

The man whose car was attacked by a group of bicyclists in New York City is speaking out to Inside Edition about what it was like as he and his 75-year-old mother feared for their lives. "I just hear her screaming, and I think that's what haunts me the most and that's what's going to stick with me the longest is 'We're going to die, they're gonna kill us,'" Max Torgovnick said.

Torgovnick, 36, said he and his mother had just dropped off artwork donations at a nonprofit organization and were heading to see his father, a Manhattan neurologist, when they were suddenly surrounded by more than 25 bikers.

“I started to get nervous. I started to fear that if this continues someone is going to get hurt,” Torgovnick said.

They found themselves under siege. The car was pummeled, and a bike was thrown onto the hood. One of the riders leapt straight into the windshield, video shows.

"Once they shattered the windshield at that point I truly feared that if they jumped on it one more time, they were going to get in. As it shattered the whole roof started to collapse. Glass flew in our faces,” Torgovnick said.

The attack on 5th Avenue was captured in video widely circulated on social media.

"There will be consequences in this case. I don't ever want to see anything like this happen in New York City,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

So far, police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the attack. They also released images of the other suspects.

Torgovnick said his experience reminded him of a 2013 incident in which motorcyclists dragged a driver out of his car and beat him in front of his wife and child. He said his mom is so shaken that she still cries about what happened every day.

