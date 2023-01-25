A man was killed after falling off a New York City subway platform and being fatally struck by an oncoming train early Tuesday in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

The man, who was reportedly 31 and whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene after landing on the train tracks and being hit by an A train that was traveling downtown on the F train line at the Broadway-Lafayette subway stop, officials said.

His is the latest death to occur in the New York City subway system this month.

On Saturday, a man was killed when he jumped in front of a subway train at the White Plains Road/Pelham Parkway station in the Bronx, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Earlier this month, a man was killed after falling onto the tracks at the 96th Street and Broadway subway station around 2 a.m. following an altercation with another man, according to police. The man who fell onto the tracks sustained a head injury and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other man involved in the incident was charged with manslaughter. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the suspect's attorney for comment on this matter and they had "no comment."

And in December, a man was fatally struck by a subway train after he jumped onto the tracks at a Queens station, police said. He had jumped onto the tracks to try to retrieve his cellphone, which he dropped while standing on the Northbound platform at the Jackson Heights and Roosevelt Avenue station, according to officials. He was unable to get back onto the platform in time and was struck and killed, officials said.

The MTA reported in April that it had seen a 20% surge in the number of people on subway tracks since 2019, The City reported. The MTA said there were 1,267 reported track intrusions in 2021, which was up from 1,094 in 2020 and 1,062 in 2019, according to The City.

In 2021, at least 42 people died following "collisions" with subway trains and five others died after either falling on the tracks or coming into contact with the electrified third rail, according to MTA data obtained by the New York Post in January 2022.

Patrick Warren, the MTA’s chief safety officer, told The City that the majority of track intrusions are “due to voluntary trespass” and that the numbers are “still well above the intrusions that we saw in 2021.”

Related Stories