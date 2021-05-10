Man Kills 6, Including Girlfriend, Then Himself, in Shooting at Colorado Springs Birthday Party, Police Say

Six people were killed during a shooting at a birthday party in a Colorado Springs mobile home this weekend, according to police. Authorities believe that the suspected shooter drove to the home where he opened fire on the people inside, killing six before taking his own life.

Colorado Springs police responded to a call Sunday just before 12:20 a.m. and found six dead adults inside of Canterbury Mobile Home Park. A seventh person found injured later died at the hospital. The alleged shooter is believed to be the boyfriend of one of the victims, authorities said.

Children at the home were not involved in the shooting. Police are withholding the names of the victims pending family notification.

"Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said. "As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents.

“Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members in a senseless act of violence on Sunday morning." Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said. "We think too of the emergency personnel who responded to a horrific scene and we keep them in our prayers today.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the acts "devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today."

