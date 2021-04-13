Man Proposes to Girlfriend With Ring Paid for by Shaquille O’Neal
Five days after Shaq stepped in and paid for the ring, Dalton Davis proposed to his girlfriend. Inside Edition was there to capture the special moment.
Social media went nuts when NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal stepped up and helped Dalton Davis pay for an engagement ring at a Zales jewelry store in Atlanta. Shaq happened to be shopping at the same store when he heard Davis discussing payment options for the ring he was thinking of buying.
He stepped in and insisted on covering the cost for Davis.
“I tried turning him down, saying I couldn’t accept the offer. And he insisted. And that’s just a really big guy to say no to,” Davis said.
Five days later, Inside Edition was there when Dalton popped the question to his girlfriend. Somehow, she hadn’t seen the viral video. The couple says Shaq is at the top of their wedding invite list.
