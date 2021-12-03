Man Proposing to Girlfriend Drops Ring in Fountain Drain Outside Texas Stadium

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:38 AM PST, December 3, 2021

As Niko Valdez got down on bended knee, he dropped the ring right into a nearby fountain.

It was a dream moment that collided with reality all too suddenly.

Christina Ristau had no idea that her boyfriend of five years was about to ask for her hand in marriage outside AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

But as Niko Valdez got down on bended knee, he dropped the ring right into a nearby fountain.

“I opened up the box, and I just see something silver fall out. And I was like, you know what, just act cool, nothing’s wrong, nothing’s wrong,” Valdez said.

After nearly an hour of searching, they finally found the lost ring stuck in one of the drains.

Then, it was time for a redo.

“I said, we have to get as far away from the drain as possible,” Valdez said.

