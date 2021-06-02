Officer Chandler Carrera and Officer Eduardo Pineda from Austin, Texas, are being hailed as heroes. This was after they saved a man from a burning truck. And body camera video captured the collaborative effort.

Without hesitation, the quick-thinking duo began their rescue by doing what most wouldn’t: running towards the danger.

“I tried to look inside the window, as I was making my way up, but there was too much smoke, so I couldn’t see anything,” Officer Eduardo Pineda explains. He then tried opening the driver’s side door, but it was locked.

He adds, “So at that point, I just got my ASP and broke the window down in order to look inside.”

Officer Carrera was doing his best to extinguish the growing flames but quickly shifted gears to save the driver’s life. He said, “It became apparent that he was a pretty big guy, and he may be stuck in the vehicle, so I just threw it and pulled him out.”

After the officers pull the unidentified man out of the burning vehicle, they discovered that he was not only in distress, but he was having a seizure.

Since this dramatic rescue, Officers Pineda and Carrera have been honored for their heroic actions. And although the praise is nice, these Austin, Texas, officers insist they simply did what they are trained to do.

“Everyone else in this department does stuff like this,” Officer Chandler Carrera said. “It’s just ours happened to be caught on camera.” “We don’t consider ourselves heroes,” Officer Eduardo Pineda adds. “We’re police officers. That’s our job. We’re here to help people.”

