A Florida man is behind bars without bail after he allegedly robbed a CVS pharmacy with an extremely detailed, handwritten note that demanded "all bottles" of drugs including Oxycodone, Viagra and liquid codeine. If the narcotics weren't turned over, the note said, the man would shoot the nearest person, according to authorities.

Thomas Mues, 23, is being held at the Orange County Jail. He has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges including robbery with a deadly weapon and prescription drug trafficking.

Mues was arrested Friday after Orange County Police officers responded to a robbery call from the pharmacy, authorities said.

The man was wearing a mask and went directly to the pharmacy counter, where police said he waited his turn in line and then handed over a neatly printed note that began "THIS IS A [sic] ARMED ROBBERY!!!!"

The note advised the cashier to "Please cooperate, I don’t want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody or I will shoot the closest person to me! Please follow these directions or I will shoot the closest person to me!" according to a photo released by police.

The note's instructions also stated "BAG THE Following" and listed specific doses and "all bottles" of Viagra, Oxycodone, Adderall, liquid codeine, Hydrocodone and Xanax, according to police.

“When finished, place note in bag and lay down or I will shoot,” the missive concluded, authorities said.

The pharmacist read the note, took a cellphone photo of it behind the counter, and sent it to the store's manager, who phoned 911, police said. The pharmacist told Mues it would take a few minutes to gather the prescription drugs, according to authorities.

After being handed a paper bag full of narcotics, exited the drug store, saw arriving officers and took off running, police said. He was soon caught, authorities said.

While in custody, Mues allegedly acknowledged robbing the pharmacy, but said he didn't have a gun, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court.

Mues also submitted a written apology, saying, “It was not my intention to hurt anybody inside nor did I have a weapon on me,” the affidavit alleges. “I know this may have been traumatizing for everybody inside, and I just wanted to apologize and let it be known that I will be helping bring it to an end," the document claims.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Mues' attorney of record but has not heard back. Online court records do not show his next scheduled appearance before a judge.