Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Leaving Note Asking for Help at KFC Restaurant: Police

Crime
KFC kidnapping
Diego Glay is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.Shelby County Jail
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 1:23 PM PDT, May 20, 2022

A KFC worker spied the note in a trash can and immediately called police.

A kidnapped woman in Tennessee was saved after leaving a note "begging for help" at a KFC restaurant, authorities said.

A worker at a Memphis franchise spotted the woman's note among fast-food wrappers in a trash can and immediately called police, according to an arrest affidavit.

Memphis police interviewed the employee, who gave them a description of the man and the woman, authorities said. Officers quickly found the couple and approached them, but the man ran, the affidavit said.

He was arrested Sunday after a brief foot chase, police said. Diego Glay, 23, was charged with evading arrest and kidnapping. He is being held at the Shelby County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail, according to online records.

A request for comment from Inside Edition Digital to his public defender was not answered.

Glay, according to the affidavit, had been holding his girlfriend hostage for several days as they stayed in a series of cheap motels. The woman told officers she had not been able to leave because her boyfriend never let her out of his sight, had beaten her and punched her in the face, and threatened her with a handgun.

The woman had traveled from Baltimore to see her boyfriend, who became enraged when he found a video on her phone showing her having sex with another man, the woman told police, according to the affidavit.

An arraignment for Glay is scheduled for June 1, according to online records.

Store Manager Says 911 Operator Hung Up Because She Was Whispering as Buffalo Gunman Stalked Aisles
Crime
Police Searching for Person of Interest in Mysterious Shooting Deaths of New Hampshire Couple
Crime
Anita Hill, the Optimist: Overcoming the Undoing of Roe v. Wade Is Possible 'by Pulling Together,' Hill Says
Politics
TV Reporter Becomes Center of Online Conspiracy Theory Because of a Typo
Offbeat
Georgia SWAT Officer Gets Flagged Down on Road and Saves Baby Who Stopped Breathing
Heroes