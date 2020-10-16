Man Spotted Flying Jetpack 6,000 Feet Up in the Air

A mysterious object spotted flying nearly 6,000 feet in the air over Los Angeles International Airport was discovered to be a person in a jetpack, according to reports. Just last month, a man in a jetpack was seen flying 3,000 feet about 30 years away from an American Airlines flight, CNN previously reported.

The FBI are now investigating the unidentified jetsetter who was spotted around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, People reported. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident to People, noting that officials are investigating the matter.

CNN obtained the audio between the air traffic control and American and JetBlue flight crews.

"Tower. American 1997. We just passed a guy on a jetpack," the first plane called in. "Off the left side maybe 300 -- 30 yards or so. About our altitude."

About 10 minutes later, another plane spotted the man. "We just saw the guy fly by us on the jetpack," the crew told the traffic controller. According to the communications, air traffic control warned a JetBlue flight to "use caution... person on a jetpack reported 300 yards south."

After the plane acknowledged the instruction, the controller concluded with: "Only in LA."

"This is not a common occurrence," the spokesperson for the Los Angeles FBI field office told People.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not respond for comment.

