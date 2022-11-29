Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has requested a judge dismiss the case against Tracy McCarter for fatally stabbing her husband.

In March of 2020, McCarter was arrested for and accused of fatally stabbing her husband with a knife, according to The New York Times.

McCarter pled not guilty on Sept. 22, 2020, according to court records.

McCarter and her lawyers have repeatedly said that after her husband, James Murray, choked her, she assumed a defensive posture while holding a knife and he charged at her, reported The New York Times.

Bragg wrote a letter to the New York Supreme Court judge, Diane Kiesel, on Nov. 18 notifying her of his choice to not prosecute the case, reported The New York Times. Bragg said he had “reasonable doubt of whether Ms. McCarter stabbed Mr. Murray with the requisite intent to support a conviction of murder in the second degree,” according to the news site.

McCarter appeared in court for trial on Nov. 28 when Bragg expressed his doubt regarding her guilt, according to CBS News.

"The fact that there is one fatal wound here. Not a series of wounds. The almost immediate medical attention after infliction of that wound," said Bragg, according to CBS News.

Judge Kiesel said she needed time to make a ruling and will make her decision known by the end of the week, reported ABC 7.

