Marine Biologist Who Died in California Dive Boat Fire Remembered Lovingly by Family 1 Year After Her Death

This week marks the one-year anniversary of a tragic boat fire off the coast of California that claimed 34 lives. Heather Sawdon returned to the harbor in remembrance of her sister, Kristy Finstad, who died in the tragedy.

Finstad was a marine biologist who loved the water. She also owned the diving company that chartered the trip. Heather was the big sister, but the two could have been twins.

“I loved my sister, we had such good times together,” Sawdon told Inside Edition.

Last year on Labor Day weekend, the MV Conception caught fire 25 miles off the coast of Southern California. Five crew members escaped, but couldn’t reach the sleeping passengers surrounded by flames below the deck. Video from an earlier trip shows cramped conditions in the passenger quarters.

Kristy’s Dad, Bill, lovingly held a heart-shaped stone with his daughter’s name inscribed as he visited the harbor, where a memorial honors those who died. He founded the diving company and gave it to Kristy when he retired.

One year after the tragedy, Bill is still racked with guilt because he was supposed to be on the trip instead of her. Incredibly, Kristy's log book was recovered from the boat. It still contains a handwritten love letter from her dad.

"I love my intrepid traveller daughter. She is a strong & beautiful girl," he wrote.

Emotions are still raw for those left behind, but Kristy's family does not blame the boating company, Truth Aquatics, for the accident. Kristy's sister believes she knows what caused the accident: lithium ion batteries that were charging. "I believe it will happen again," she said.

Lawyers representing the victims believe the fire began while camera equipment was being charged.

In a preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board found that all crew members were asleep when the fire broke out, something the boat owner denies. Government regulations mandate that commercial ships keep at least one crew member awake at all times.

