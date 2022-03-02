A Maryland father pursued a man who allegedly abducted his two children during a home invasion attack, following the suspect until deputies could move in and arrest him, authorities said.

Christopher Wade Shultz, 40, is being held without bail at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He is charged with two counts of abducting children under age 12, as well as kidnapping, false imprisonment, home invasion, burglary, trespassing and assault, according to online court records.

The father called authorities Saturday and told dispatchers he was following a man "who had just forcefully removed the children from his residence," the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Shultz allegedly parked his vehicle in a business parking lot and failed to obey deputies' commands, the department said. He then got out and opened the backdoor of his vehicle, getting a Rottweiler and holding it by his side, the statement said.

Deputies were able to see one of the two children in the back seat, authorities said. After back-up arrived, the deputies were able to calm the suspect and take him into custody without incident, the department said.

The children, ages 2 and 6, were returned to their family.

Shultz's next court appearance is scheduled for March 15.

"He's not being very cooperative with us," sheriff's department spokesman Todd Wivell told Inside Edition Digital on Wednesday.

Wivell said the man forced his way into the family's home. He was only known to them as someone who camped and fished on their landlord's property, Wivell said, and the family had no relationship with him.

