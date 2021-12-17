Police say they have identified the suspect and the victim in a video that allegedly shows a kidnapping.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released a home surveillance video showing a woman knocking on a door for help. But a man stops her, hits her, and then drags the woman away from the home.

Authorities said they could identify the vehicle that they both left in and used that information to track them.

They say they determined it to be a domestic violence incident, and 32-year-old Louis Meadows has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

Police say the victim has been taken to a safe location.

Related Stories