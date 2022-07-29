Maryland State Police told Inside Edition Digital that a man who could not remember who he was has been reunited with his family on July 29.

The man's family is "extremely thankful for the overwhelming help from the public," the department told Inside Edition Digital.

Maryland Police sought the public’s help to identify the man after finding him traveling alone by foot along a highway in Baltimore County.

Authorities said on July 22, troopers responded to reports of a white male walking on I-795 in the area around Owings Mills Boulevard in Baltimore County.

According to police, the man, described as having a slim building and wearing only black shorts, required medical attention as he could not identify himself or remember the contact information of family members.

The man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, police say.

