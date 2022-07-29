Maryland Man Who Couldn't Remember Who He Is Has Been Identified and Reunited With His Family

News
Face of man who can't remember his identity
Maryland man who couldn't remember who he was is reunited with family, about police asked public to help identify him.Twitter/Maryland Police Department
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:34 AM PDT, July 29, 2022

Maryland Police responded to reports of a man walking alone alongside a highway.

Maryland State Police told Inside Edition Digital that a man who could not remember who he was has been reunited with his family on July 29.

The man's family is "extremely thankful for the overwhelming help from the public," the department told Inside Edition Digital.

Maryland Police sought the public’s help to identify the man after finding him traveling alone by foot along a highway in Baltimore County.

Authorities said on July 22, troopers responded to reports of a white male walking on I-795 in the area around Owings Mills Boulevard in Baltimore County.

According to police, the man, described as having a slim building and wearing only black shorts, required medical attention as he could not identify himself or remember the contact information of family members.

The man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, police say.

Related Stories

A Neighbor’s Missing Ball Python Found in Missouri Woman’s Bedroom
Woman Charged in Fatal Shooting of Other Passenger in Uber: Police
Cops Falsely Arrested Man They Didn't Want in Office, Prosecutor Says
Missing Texas Mom Chrissy Powell's Body Found in Car in Mall Parking Lot Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident
Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident
1

Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident

Crime
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
2

Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam

Investigative
'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'
'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'
3

'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'

Offbeat
Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
4

Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident

Human Interest
Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager
Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager
5

Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager

News