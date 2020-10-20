Masked Gunmen Barge Into Florida Home, Open Fire in Chaotic Home Invasion Caught on Camera

Two masked gunmen were captured on camera forcing their way into a Florida home, with one opening fire, as terrified residents and guests tried to flee the chaos. The drama started when a guest of the homeowner who came over to watch the NBA finals pulled into the driveway.

The gunmen appeared out of nowhere and forced the driver inside. The robbers burst inside and ordered everyone to the floor. Ansley Pacheco was in her bedroom when she heard the chaos in the family room.

“I said, ‘Don’t shoot! My son is in here!’” Pacheco told Inside Edition. One gunman opened fire. “He started shooting at me. They shot at me about seven times, six, seven times."

That’s when she grabbed her pistol and fired back.

“My worry was my husband and my son. Honestly, I wasn’t scared. It was just, my reaction was to get the gun and defend,” Pacheco said.

The robbers stole watches and jewels from the home before fleeing. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the home is now riddled with bullet holes.

Pacheco, 26, is a model with a large social media presence—more than 160,000 followers on Instagram. It is not known if the gunmen knew who she was.

"They could’ve killed me, and they could’ve killed my son. They were shooting right over his head. They didn’t care,” Pacheco said.

The suspects are still at large.

