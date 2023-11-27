Massachusetts Man Missing for 2 Months Found Dead Deep in a Well on His Property, Police Say

Human Interest
Missing Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Well
Keith McKechnie, 45.Avon, Ma., Police Dept.
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:02 PM PST, November 27, 2023

The body of a Massachusetts man last seen in September has been found in a well, authorities said.

The body of a missing man in Massachusetts has been found "in the depths" of a well outside his home, police said.

Keith McKechnie was last seen on Sept. 7, as he walked from his house, police in Avon, about 20 miles from Boston, said late last week.

A relative found his body Saturday deep in a well on the man's property, authorities said.

Officers and McKechnie's relatives had been searching for him since he disappeared.

“Our thoughts are very much with the McKechnie family tonight,” District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement Saturday. “This is a very sad result.”

Initial autopsy results found no signs of foul play or suspicious trauma, authorities said.

A relative using a GoPro camera found the remains, police said.

A previous search of the well, from the ground level, found nothing, authorities said. Cadaver dogs were not able to detect a scent on the man's property, police said.

An investigation is continuing.

