Maxim's 'Sexiest Woman Alive' Paige Spiranac Joins Inside Edition as Super Bowl Correspondent

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:13 AM PST, February 7, 2023

Paige Spiranac will be in Arizona all week long, providing pre-coverage of the big day including exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes reports.

Paige Spiranac is joining Inside Edition as Special Correspondent for Super Bowl LVII, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.  

The former golf pro and model voted Sexiest Woman Alive by Maxim talked about her new gig while showing off her perfect golf swing at the Boulders Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I’m so excited to be joining Inside Edition for Super Bowl LVII from Arizona. It’s going to be a great matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, and I’m excited to take viewers behind-the-scenes during our action-packed week of events leading up to the game,” says Spiranac.

The game promises to be a good one, and Spiranac is also excited for what happens when the players leave the field.

"I'm really excited, mostly to see Rihanna perform," says Spiranac, whose father was a college football star.

Spiranac will be in Arizona all week long, providing pre-coverage of the big day, including exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes reports.

She joins an illustrious list of notable athletes and personalities to join Inside Edition as special correspondents for the big game, including Nancy Kerrigan, Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas. 

“We’re excited to have Paige join Inside Edition on the ground in Arizona to lead our Super Bowl LVII coverage,” says executive producer Charles Lachman. “As a professional athlete, Paige is no stranger to the world of sports and entertainment, where she’ll bring her unique perspective to our coverage.” 

