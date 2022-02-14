It was a halftime show that was unlike any other as legends of hip hop and rap took centerstage. Love was in the air when Rams safety Taylor Rapp popped the question to his girlfriend. Super Bowl ads went heavy on the nostalgia.

Here are some of the non-game moments you may have missed:

Eminem Kneels During Half Time Show Despite NFL's Warning Not To

Getty Images

A total of 43 Grammys were held by the halftime show performers, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

After performing “Lose Yourself,” Eminem knelt one knee and held his head in his hand, in an apparent gesture of support to former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem in 2016 in protest against police brutality and racism.

The league told Inside Edition they were “aware” the rapper was going to kneel and it “was not an area of concern.”

“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” a statement said.

Taylor Rapp Proposes to Girlfriend After Winning the Super Bowl

Getty Images

The fact it was the day before Valentine's Day wasn't missed by the crowd. There was everything from an on-the-field proposal and big baby news, to a congratulatory kiss for the game-winning quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp popped this question to his girlfriend Dani minutes after winning the big game. She said yes!

When the final whistle blew, the players' loved ones rushed to the field to celebrate. Winning quarterback Matthew Stafford got a big smooch from wife Kelly, and his four daughters sure got a kick out of all the confetti!

Cooper Kupp also had fun in the confetti with his kids. It was a huge night for him after he scored the winning touchdown and was named MVP.

Meanwhile, the wife of Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson actually went into labor during the game. Samaria was carried out on a stretcher and told everyone not to let her husband know until after the game. He rushed out of the stadium to get to the delivery room and made it just in time.

Odell Beckham Jr., who scored the first touchdown of the Super Bowl, is also expecting with his girlfriend, and he celebrated by kissing her baby bump. Unfortunately, he left the game with a potentially career-ending knee injury just before halftime.

The losing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was consoled by his girlfriend Olivia, who had a moment of real panic when it looked as if he got hurt after a sack.

But he shook it off and got right back into the game.

Barbie Mortgage Commercial Scores Highest Ad Rating

The verdict is in on the best and worst of the Super Bowl ads.

The Rocket Mortgage commercial starring Anna Kendrick, in which she helps Barbie land her new dream home, scored the highest audience rating on the USA Today ad meter.

A floating QR code promoted a crypto currency exchange in another commercial that finished dead last, according to the ad meter.

Other commercials also honed in on nostalgia and star power, including one for General Motors, which featured Dr. Evil and crew from the "Austin Powers" movies.

Related Stories