A lucky ticket holder now has a chance to win an estimated $640 million in the last Mega Millions drawing of 2022 after the $565 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Tuesday night drew no winners, according to the lottery's website.

The jackpot is currently the sixth largest in Mega Millions history, according to the lottery’s news release.

It is also “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year’s celebration.” After taxes, the winner could walk away with $328.3 million in cash.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 27 drawing were 9,13, 36, 59, and 61, and included a gold Mega Ball of 11.

The final drawing of the year will take place on Dec. 30 at 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The record for the highest Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.537 billion, which was claimed by a single winner in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

The astronomical odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

