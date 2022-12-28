Preparations are underway in New York City for this year's New Year's Eve festivities.

From the 3000 lbs. of confetti that will be dumped from the rooftops at the stroke of midnight to the countless barriers that separate the throngs of revelers from media personalities such as Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, everything is being carefully put into place.

On top of all this, the area's longest tenant is getting a very special makeover.

It will be a new and very blinged-out ball that drops down in Times Square this year thanks to the 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles that will be covering the six-ton attraction.

But the best part of this year's countdown is not the confetti or the crystals or the cheer.

One week after a whopping winter storm sent temperatures plummeting to 6°F in New York City, it will be 50°F in the Big Apple when the clock strikes twelve this Saturday.

Auld lang syne, bomb cyclone.

Related News