Meghan Markle Clarifies Her 'Not Okay' Comments on World Mental Health Day

Meghan Markle may be British royalty as the Duchess of Sussex, but showed a side to her that any new mother can relate too as she clarified on Saturday, World Mental Health Day, the “not okay” comment she made that made global headlines.

“I was tired,” said Markle, who said the comment was made during the couple’s tour of South Africa when she was being interviewed by ITV journalist Tom Bradby when he asked her how she was doing, People Magazine reported. “I was about to just give Archie a bath. I was exhausted.”

On Saturday, Markle talked about this on the Teenager Therapy, a podcast that describes itself as a “a coming of age story portrayed in real time,” hosted by five seniors at Anaheim, California high school, during her joint podcasting debut with Prince Harry.

During the podcast, she said the answer she gave about not being “okay” was an off-the-cuff response, People reported.

During the October 2019 ITV documentary, Markle tells Bradby that any “woman especially when they are pregnant they are very vulnerable, so that is made very challenging and when you have a newborn and especially, as a woman, it is a lot.” She continued. “ You add this on top of being a new mother, a newlywed, and thank you for asking not many people ask if am okay, it was very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

She told Bradby when he asked what her answer was, she confirmed, "Yes, it has been a struggle."

“I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly,” she said. “I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just, here’s where I am: I’m a mom with a four-and-a-half month-old baby and we are tired. She added, “But I think the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re okay,” said Markle as People reported.

Any new mother can relate to Markle's woes on the demands of being a new mother, which can include breastfeeding, sleepless nights and endless diaper changing, among all the other duties that need to get done, which in her case include royal duties. However, one year later and Markle shares with her followers that she is thriving, “I would say yes, I am doing well,” People reported.

