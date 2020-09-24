Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed by Trump After Appearing in TIME Video

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s appearance in a video for TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2020, President Donald Trump is hitting back. “This is the most important election of our lifetime,” Markle said in the video in which she all but endorsed Joe Biden.

Trump shot back in his press conference saying, “I’m not a fan of hers ... I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s gonna need it.”

The couple’s remarks are causing an uproar, because the Royal Family is supposed to abstain from politics.

“The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity,” Buckingham Palace said in a Thursday statement.

Last night, Markle made her most high-profile return to the public spotlight since moving to the United States with her family.



She appeared on “America’s Got Talent” to express support for 59-year-old contestant Archie Williams, a fan favorite.

Williams was wrongly convicted of rape and attempted murder, and served 36 years in prison before he was freed.

“We’ve been so moved by your story, and we have been cheering you on every week. And it’s not just because we’re partial to the name,” Markle said.

“It really brought me to tears. And thanks for their love,” Williams said.

