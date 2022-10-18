Meghan Markle Says She Felt 'Objectified' Working on 'Deal or No Deal'

In Meghan Markle’s first major television gig, long before she married Prince Harry and became known for her humanitarian work, the Duchess of Sussex worked as a briefcase model on the game show “Deal or No Deal.”

Now, 16 years later, Meghan is revealing why she left after only two seasons on the show.

“I ended up quitting the show,” she said. “I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks. And little substance."

Meghan detailed what went on behind the scenes during her latest episode of her podcast, “Archetypes.”

“There were different stations for having your lashes put on, or your extensions put in, or the padding in your bra. We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie-cutter idea, of precisely what we should look like,” she said.

"When I look back at that time, I will never forget this one detail—because moments before we'd get onstage, there was a woman... and she would be there backstage, and I can still hear her," Meghan said. "She couldn't properly pronounce my last name at the time, and I knew who she was talking to, because she would go, 'Mark-el, suck it in! Mark-el, suck it in!'"

But on Tuesday two of Meghan's former castmates hit back on social media.

"Deal or No Deal NEVER treated us like bimbos," wrote Claudia Jordan. "I'm especially protective of Howie Mandel who was nothing but kind and respectful."

Patricia Kara, who appeared in every episode, also Tweeted, "Funny. I remember a group of hard-working, strong-minded, independent women."

The models wore short dresses and high heels while showcasing briefcases containing different monetary amounts contestants would select.

Meghan said she wants more for her daughter with Prince Harry, 16-month-old Lilibet.

“Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things,” she said.

