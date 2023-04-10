Melania Trump reemerged on Sunday as she enjoyed Easter brunch with her husband Donald at Mar-a-Lago.

It marks the first sighting of the former first lady since her husband's indictment last week in New York City.

The couple got a standing ovation when they arrived for their holiday meal at their Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago.

The two spoke with a handful of guests but spent much of the meal alone in conversation, sitting in their private, roped-off section of the club's dining room.

It is the first time Melania has been spotted in 10 days.

She elected to stay home when Donald flew to New York last week to be arraigned and skipped his post-arraignment gathering at Mar-a-Lago upon his return to Palm Beach.

Melania also broke her month-long silence on social media, posting an image of a pink rose and the message "Happy Easter" on Sunday.

Donald, who enjoyed a UFC fight in Miami Saturday alongside Mel Gibson, posted an entirely different Easter message.

In all capitalized letters, he wrote, "Happy Easter to all, including those that dream endlessly of destroying our country

HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY because they are incapable of dreaming about anything else, those that are so incompetent they don't realize that having a border and powerful wall is a good thing, & having voter I.D., all paper ballots, & same day voting will quickly end massive voter fraud, & to all of those weak & pathetic RINOs, radical left democrats, socialists Marxists, & communists who are killing our nation, remember, we will be back!"

In addition to working on those charges he is facing in New York, Donald's lawyers are also busy preparing to fight a judge's ruling that Mike Pence must testify before the grand jury looking into the January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol.

