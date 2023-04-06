Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is breaking her silence over the Donald Trump indictment with a tongue-in-cheek message to America.

"I've been out and about enjoying God's country ... I hope I didn't miss anything," she posted on Twitter.

She then added a chuckle emoji at the end of her tweet.

McDougal is "Woman 1" in court papers filed by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

It is alleged that Trump and the National Enquirer agreed to pay her $150,000 to "secure her silence" about claims she had a long-term affair with Trump. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces.

The Wall Street Journal broke the story of the alleged affair just four days before the 2016 presidential election, which Trump denied through his spokesperson at the time Hope Hicks.

The Journal reported that the Enquirer's parent company AMI offered McDougal the money in August 2016 after learning she had met with reporters from ABC News.

McDougal later broke her silence in an appearance on AC360 in March 2018.

She told host Anderson Cooper that the pair met in June 2006 at the Playboy Mansion while he was filming an episode of "The Apprentice."

Melania Trump had given birth to son Barron just one month prior.

Their first date came 12 days later at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Trump was staying in one of the hotel's plush bungalows.

"We talked for a few hours, we had a great time," McDougal old Cooper. "We were getting to know each other. We were talking about his birthday. And then as the night ended, we were intimate."

McDougal said that Trump then offered her money as she left the hotel that night.

"I actually didn't know how to take that. I looked at him and I said, 'That's not me. I'm not that kind of girl,'" McDougal told Cooper.

The affair lasted for 10 months, said McDougal.

McDougal also said in that interview that she told Trump she loved him and he told her the same "all the time."

She also claimed that Trump gave her a tour of his Trump Tower apartment when Melania was away in 2007.

