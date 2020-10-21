Memphis Poll Worker Fired for Turning Away Voter Wearing 'Black Lives Matter' Shirts

A poll worker in Memphis, Tennessee was fired after turning away voters wearing "Black Lives Matter" shirts, according to a report.

The incident took place on Friday after officials received a call from a witness at the Dave Wells Community Center in Memphis, Shelby County Election Commission spokeswoman Suzanne Thompson said, reported NBC.

“That was pretty bad,” said Thompson. “They were not supposed to be turned away.”

Thompson said the poll worker thought the statements were tied to the Democratic Party. State law does not allow voters to wear items with the name of a candidate or a political party in a polling station, according to election officials.

Voters, however, are allowed to wear items that may express their views on racial inequality, such as “Black Lives Matter,” and “I Can’t Breathe.”

Early voter turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 election has been strong in Memphis and throughout Tennessee. Early voting ends Oct. 29, according to the statement.

