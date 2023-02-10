"I want everyone to know how special he was. But I also want answers to what happened to him that night and why."

Those are the words of Kim Williams, the California widow whose husband Elliot Blair was found dead outside their hotel room at a resort in Mexico last month.

The couple was celebrating the one-year anniversary at Las Rocas Resort and Spa, a popular resort just 45 miles south of San Diego, when Kim said hotel security woke her up with the news that her husband was dead.

"I was definitely like, 'What are you talking about?'" Kim said in an interview this week. " And I turned [in bed], I didn't see Elliot there. So I walked out of the room just in my pajamas barefoot, and they pointed down to the ground. And I just looked over. And I ran."

Kim is a public defender, as was her husband, and she said Mexican authorities gave her three scenarios about what happened that night.

She said that she was told her husband fell over a balcony on the hotel’s third floor either by accident, suicide, or due to a gunshot wound.

Mexican authorities officially declared that he died from an accidental fall.

Officials also said that Elliot had a considerable amount of alcohol in his system based on a toxicology report, but Kim said he was not drunk that night.

Kim now believes something far more sinister may have occurred that night.

She said that police pulled her and Elliot over when they returned from dinner that night, accusing them of rolling through a stop sign.

Kim claims that they then tried to extort the two for money.

The couple handed over $160, Kim said, noting that was all the cash they had in their wallets.

"I think it's very strange that two hours before my husband was killed this happens to us," she tells Inside Edition. "So I don't think we can rule anything out, but I also can't sit here and tell you that's what happened because at the end of the day, I don't know what happened then."

An attorney for the family said photos of the bruises on Elliot's body that were taken that night show he had 40 multiple injuries, consistent with being dragged, and not by accident.

"And we can see in those photographs, a couple of things tell us that, you know, Elliot Blair did fall that night that, he was murdered," Case Barnet said.

Barnett said that an autopsy the family had conducted later confirmed that Elliot was murdered.

